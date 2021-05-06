It was through a video that the actress Nivine jay shared in Tiktok that we knew that Ben affleck he’s a bit desperate to find a mate.

He had matched her through the dating app Stripe, a version similar to others like Tinder or Bumble for people with a lot of money. However, she rejected him because she thought it was a person pretending to be him.

This would have ended up to here, but the actor from Batman He searched for her on various social networks to confirm that it was him. And, apparently this isn’t the first time he’s done it.

According to UPROXX, the actress Nivine jay he just doubted that Batman was interested in her. Remember that it is very common for dating applications to have people pretending to be artists or create fake profiles to be able to do match with someone.

So, the actress’s fear was not unfounded. Even though this happened a while ago, she wanted to share her story through Tiktok.

Who is Nivine Jay, the actress who rejected Batman?

Nivine jay she is a well-known actress for Space Juice and The Donut Split, his last two films. In addition, it has a tiktok account with more than 47 thousand followers and on Instagram, it recently exceeded 40 thousand.

On both platforms, he often shares dances that go viral. And recently, he bragged about being on vacation on the shores of Mexico, despite the quarantine that this Latin American country is experiencing. The match what did he do with Batman it was in USA.

And, despite how viral she has become, she has asked not to make fun of the actor she rejected. However, this did not stop more people on twitter from taking the opportunity to laugh at the situation. In fact, some sharing similar moments that they lived with Batman.

