Last week was an endless amount of news in the world of video games, the first thing we had just at the beginning was the revelation of GTA VI, a game that after many years of waiting arrives with its first trailer that everyone liked, much more so because of its graphic innovation. And speaking of this, people have wondered how the game would look on other consoles on the market and with that idea in mind, they have made a rather peculiar modification.

They released a new version of the trailer made by followers, which within the title establishes what this title would look like if it were made for the first one. PlayStation, and from what you can see, those polygonal graphics really remind us of the era when people enjoyed the first three-dimensional games. The video was passed from person to person, until reaching people who have made fun of the Nintendo Switch, mentioning that this would be the ideal version for the hybrid console.

Here you can see it:

GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch Trailer was just leaked Video Credit YT: Juston pic.twitter.com/do8EdxwFxX — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) December 9, 2023

Since it basically went on sale, the console Nintendo has been put in the spotlight for not standing out in terms of graphical power, which is why many of the most demanding games on the market have not been able to come out on it, not even because they are ports for PS4 and Xbox One. Likewise, there are some who surprisingly arrived at the device, including Nier: Automatawhich was launched last year and had a warm reception from the public.

Remember that Grand theft auto VI is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: Normally, anyone who makes these kinds of jokes doesn't even have to have a Nintendo Switch, since there are quite ambitious games that come out on the latter. Obviously it doesn't reach the power level of PS5, but I would be curious if Rockstar made a version of GTA VI but now for the next Switch.