Only one day left until the world premiere of Sifuhowever, those who pre-ordered their deluxe edition They already had the opportunity to play it since last Sunday, February 6. Well, that was supposed to be the plan, since an unfortunate mistake in the PlayStation Store prevented many users from being unable to download the game.

Yesterday, the owners of the deluxe edition they would be able to download Sifu, but things went wrong. Via Twitterthe official account of the game reported that they were investigating the problem with the teams of PlayStationand would be keeping us informed as the situation progressed.

We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience. We’re looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon! — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 6, 2022

The problem took just over five hours to fix, so obviously there were a lot of people angry about this whole situation. At the time of writing, you should no longer have any problems downloading Sifubut if you still have them, its developers recommend restoring your licenses directly from your console settings.

If it still doesn’t work for you, the PlayStation team also advised to test the following:

Go to settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 6, 2022

To who Atomix we already had the opportunity to review Sifuand you can find out what we thought of this new title by clicking on the following link.

Publisher’s note: It only took a couple of hours to play the game, but I really think we’re in for a really special experience. I agree that maybe its high difficulty level might alienate certain characters from playing it, but if you like beat em’ up then you should definitely give it a try.

Via: Kotaku