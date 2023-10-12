The latest software Manzana for iPhone, iOS 17appears to be causing another problem, with reports of some users finding that their iPhones They turn themselves off at night, sometimes for hours. If you have had this problem, you are not alone. iOS 17 of Manzana It’s off to a bumpy start, with a couple of updates early in its life.

The most worrying thing was a case in which the iPhone was getting too hot, which was the exact purpose of the most recent update, iOS 17.0.3. This seems to have fixed that problem for most users, and there have even been dramatic photos attesting to its success. It also appears to have fixed previous reports of rapid battery drain, by the way. But now it seems that there is something more and it has to do with what the iPhone at night while you are sleeping.

9to5Mac’s Zac Hall found himself needing to enter his password one morning when he grabbed his iPhone 15 Pro Max. Face ID did not work. This normally only occurs when Face ID has been incorrectly invoked multiple times, for example by someone else trying to unlock it, or after a reboot.

That’s what happened here, and Hall thought nothing of it until he came across a post on reddit who commented that the iPhone The author’s phone had been turned off for four hours at night. Reading this, he checked his battery history in the Settings app and saw that it seemed like the iPhone it had also taken a break by turning itself off.

Although this surprise behavior occurred in the iPhone 15 Pro Max of Hall, is not limited to that model. It’s worth remembering that the overheating problem was also not limited to one version of the iPhone.

Users of reddit They have said that this has happened in a iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini and other models. If you think this has happened to you, go to Settings and then Battery. The graph showing the last 24 hours may have blank space.

Does this matter? Well, it’s never great when your phone does unexpected things. And what would have happened if the alarm iPhone would it have been programmed in that period when it was completely off? Or is that what really happened in any case? Maybe the graph shows something different. As Hall says, “Despite what the battery level history shows, I have my doubts that the iPhone actually turned off completely for several hours only to turn on again.”

Now there are two possibilities: we are going to hear from many more people with this problem or it will disappear without a trace, perhaps with a quick update of iOS. Manzana has not yet commented on this situation.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: Well, nothing has happened to me, although I think I did have an unexpected reboot a couple of days ago during the day.