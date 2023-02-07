Today, a great disadvantage is having the video game console connected to the internet, since it is basically needed for almost all the functions that require access to different titles. And now, some users have experienced somewhat strange situations with PS5 and therefore the psnwho has thrown them out of their games by failing to verify licenses.

This is the text that appears to users:

This content cannot be used. Unable to connect to the server to verify your license. Wait a moment and try again.

These types of issues can be resolved by restoring the licenses in the system menu of PlayStation. However, it seems that they cannot access said option since they are prevented from entering it.

Here are some player reports:

Is anyone else getting this? I’m online too #PS5Share

Is PSN down? I just got kicked from my Hogwarts Legacy session stating it can’t verify my license. When I go restore licenses, it states can’t connect to PSN but my wifi works on everything else. — J 🐙 (@jorackk) February 7, 2023

Is the PSN down? I just got kicked out of my Hogwarts Legacy session saying you can’t verify my license. When I go to restore the licenses it says I can’t connect to PSN but my wifi works on everything else.

PSN crashed

Something that stands out is that they can still download games, but when they enter them they are expelled from the application. Something that at this time has not been resolved. It is also curious that when entering video elements such as Youtube there are no problems.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is a bit rare that this type of thing happens, especially since the subject refers only to digital video games. However, it probably won’t be more than this day to get it fixed.