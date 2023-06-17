WhatsApp is the instant messaging application with the most users worldwide, managing to have more than 40% of all Internet users who use this type of service, hence it is the ideal place for criminals to commit all kinds of crimes.

In this context, in recent days there have been many users of the instant messaging platform of Goal who have reported that different types of messages have reached their accounts with job offers.

As we previously mentioned, being the real-time messaging app with the largest number of users internationally, it is quite logical that cybercriminals see this cyber space as an ideal place to commit all kinds of criminal acts.

Now, on social networks, dozens of users have denounced that their WhatsApp accounts have been received different messages with job offersespecially in remote mode.

“Thank you for your answer, now you can earn 500 to 5 thousand pesos per day and 3 thousand to 8 thousand Mexican pesos per day after regularization, it can be higher, depending on the amount of work you are willing to do every day” , mentions one of the messages broadcast through the Meta messaging platform.

However, according to what can be seen in the screenshots shared by the users of the WhatsApp app, these messages are nothing more than bots programmed on the virtual platform.

“This was obtained by a recruiting company in Mexico. Their number is chosen at random. Now it’s the Internet age and phone numbers are no longer secret. Very lucky to have met you. I’m hired by a company, do you want to know more?” Refers another of the communications made by the app of Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

In this regard, it is best to avoid answering in WhatsApp chats that come from unregistered contacts, especially if the telephone number does not correspond to the city of the recipient, much less if they come from other countries, since surely it is about a fraud.