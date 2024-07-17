There are complaints about logging into the app; digital bank says that the system fluctuation has already been resolved

Clients of the Nubank reported on social media that the app fintech presented instability this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024). At Poder360the bank reported that the system is now back to normal and that only some users were impacted by the fluctuation.

The tool DownDetectorwhich monitors problems on social networks and user complaints, registered a peak in notifications at 10:58 am. The main complaints are regarding logging into the platform.

Here are some complaints: