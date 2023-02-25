Several users went to social networks this Saturday morning (25) to report problems in making transfers via pix through the Itaú bank application.
the platform DownDetector it also registered an increase in notifications of problems related to Itaú, which reached a peak of 250 at 11:53 am, and also in its digital bank, iti.
Some people reported that the money left the source account but did not arrive in the destination account and also did not generate a transaction receipt. When contacted, Itaú has not yet taken a position on what happened.
Check out the complaints from some users:
