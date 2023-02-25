Several users went to social networks this Saturday morning (25) to report problems in making transfers via pix through the Itaú bank application.

the platform DownDetector it also registered an increase in notifications of problems related to Itaú, which reached a peak of 250 at 11:53 am, and also in its digital bank, iti.

Some people reported that the money left the source account but did not arrive in the destination account and also did not generate a transaction receipt. When contacted, Itaú has not yet taken a position on what happened.

Check out the complaints from some users:

It happened to me, it said that the destination bank had a problem, it did not open the receipt. The money left my account and NN arrived in the other. And worse, the mention of the pix I made in the statement. The money disappeared. @itau — Biacmr 🌊 (@Biacmr1) February 25, 2023

@fazumiti Once again I have a problem with you, now my pix simply gave an error, the destination account did not receive the amount, but the money left my account. Service channels ALL OFF AIR. Joke saw 😡🤬 — Daph Frontzek (@daphfront) February 25, 2023

I sent a pix of 1000 to my mom to pay her card because she needs to use the card and now she doesn’t have the card or the money🤡 — Myyah (@nabisonyeo__) February 25, 2023

I just made a pix and it didn’t fall into the account and doesn’t even show proof — Larisse (@Lariihamo) February 25, 2023