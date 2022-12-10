Tool did not allow sending emails around 11 am this Saturday (10.10); problem has already been solved

Gmail users reported instability in the email service this Saturday (10.Dec.2022). According to reports from Internet users around the world, the instability began to be reported around 11 am (Brasília time). At 3:31 pm this Saturday the Power360 tested the tool and found no problems.

O Power360 got in touch with Google’s advisory, which administers the tool, and requested a statement about the problem. In response, the platform reported that sending emails has already been resumed. Here is the most recent note released at 15:27:

“The issue with Gmail is now fully mitigated. All backlog of undelivered mail was cleared and mail services returned to normal. We appreciate your patience while we resolve this issue.”

In the website Downdetector, which gathers comments about instability in social networks, Gmail registered a peak of complaints around 12h. More than 140 complaints were registered for the social network.

See the top reactions on Twitter: