A couple of weeks ago, latin premiered “Jirón del humor”, his new comedy proposal that, with the passing of days, has begun to win the affection of his followers, who wait every Saturday for the sketches of the comic actors. However, in the last edition, the entry of a new artist was not to the liking of the public, who turned to social networks to demonstrate his disagreement and ask that this character be removed from the cast. In this note he knows who it is.

YOU CAN SEE: Could “Jirón del humor” surpass “JB en ATV” and “El reventonazo”? Find out which program led ratings

“Jirón del humor” premiered a sketch with Mayimbú

Several days ago, Mayimbú made news by sending a strong message to the comedian Chinese Laughter and to state that he felt betrayed because he was not summoned to participate in the “Jirón del humor”. The new member of Latina did not remain silent and he replied to the young man that he would have the opportunity “in the year 2300”.

However, just a few days after several bickering between the two, the television space surprised by issuing a visual promotion in which Mayimbú appeared. In the edition of Saturday, April 22, the comedian was shown participating together with Chino Risas in the sketch “La pollada”. They both gave each other a warm hug and left their disagreements behind.

YOU CAN SEE: “Jirón del humor”: Melcochita appears as a guest on a traveling comic show

Users do not approve the entry of Mayimbú

Mayimbú’s entry would not have been to the liking of the fans of “Jirón del humor”, since several people quickly turned to the program’s social networks and expressed their opinion about its development on the small screen. Some even dared to say that the rating that the space was getting could be affected.

“For taking it, now the rating will drop”“Let’s hope it was only for that one time”, “They ruined it with their income”, “With Mayimbú they will go down”, “Nothing happens”, are some of the comments that can be read on the platform.

“Jirón del humor” airs on Latina. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Pompinchú wants to return to TV and praises the “Jirón del humor”: “The sketches are well armed”

Mayimbú: what is your real name?

Mayimbú became known in “Verano extremo”, a Latina program that premiered in 2016 after the end of the reality show “Bienvenida la tarde”. The real name of this character isJose Luis Mendoza Paucar and, since 1999, he has received said nickname, which refers to “Dragon Ball Z”. It should be noted that the name of the comedian was born from the antagonistmajin buu.

Mayimbú enjoyed fleeting success on the small screen thanks to her time in Latina. Photo: GLR/file

Mayimbú apologized to Chino Risas

Through social networks, mayimbú He shared a video in which he is sorry for everything he said about Chino Risas and Cachay. The traveling comedian clarified that there is no enmity between them, despite the fact that he was not called to the cast of “Jirón del humor”, because they are not the ones who choose who to invite.

“One speaks for the sake of speaking and I am not going to speak ill of Chino anymore, you know that I respect Chino a lot. I’m not going to talk bad about you anymore, I missed it. I am no longer going to record with Loco Pildorita, nor that he calls me or that he rings me because I am paying duck for him. Uncle Chachi, don’t stop me, you know I need the job, I’m missing, ”he expressed through tears.

What did Chino Risas say after Mayimbú attacks?

Chinese Laughter He spoke exclusively with a local outlet about his recent signing for the Latina program “Jirón del humor”. In the middle of the conversation, the comedian was asked about the comments he had mayimbú against him. After that, he indicated that he was not only publicly attacked, but that the traveling comedian has also written to him on WhatsApp.

“Actually, he sends me audios. He tells me treacherous, why didn’t you take me. You take the weakest and not me who am the strongest. People think the show is mine or I’m the boss. The production is what brings the actors”, he commented for Trome.

Chino Risas trolls Mayimbú. Photo: LR Composition/Facebook/Chino Laughter/LR File

Mayimbú called Chino a traitor Laughter

mayimbú He spoke exclusively with Loco Pildorita for his YouTube channel. The comedian was quite indignant at not having been summoned for the Latina program “Jirón del humor” and even called the actor a traitor. Chinese Laughter for not considering it to be part of the return of the traveling comics.

“I am drinking because I have felt betrayed (…). I have been the first special, the first of the cast of Chino Risas (…). I’m not going to be there (in Latina), but it makes me angry that those characters are going to be there“He mentioned in conversation with Loco Pildorita.

How much money did they offer Mayimbú to return to TV?

Despite the fact that Mayimbú was not initially named as one of the new signings of “Jirón del humor”, the well-remembered comedian explained in an interview that he was very close to returning to petty cash on his own merits and was even encouraged to tell what amount of money for such a proposal.

The traveling comedian expressed that they wanted to pay him $30,000 as long as he returned to do his thing on Peruvian television. “They have offered me a program, they have offered me $30,000. I have not accepted because I am faithful to Chino Risas, but, since I already found out that he has betrayed me, ”he indicated.

#Users #reject #presence #comedian #quotshred #humorquot #departure #spoils