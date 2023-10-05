In ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, There was an emotional night of elimination, this Wednesday, October 4, since the famous tiktoker Josi Martínez was eliminated from the competition, just a few days before the expected grand final. The 19-year-old content creator received parting words from the judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. However, his followers on networks and people who knew him through his time on the program regretted his departure from the reality show.

How was Josi Martínez’s elimination in ‘The Great Chef’?

In the final week of ‘The great chef’ many emotions are experienced. This time, Josi’s elimination shocked everyone on the show. Just days before the final of the fourth season, the influencer said goodbye to Latina’s reality show with words of gratitude to all of his colleagues.

“Thanks to you, I am leaving happy. At first, I thought I wouldn’t make it past the first week, but with fifth place I already feel very proud. I feel very happy and grateful with the support of each of my followers who managed to get me here, to the production and jury, they made every day very happy. It was an honor to have been in ‘The Great Chef’“, he expressed.

How did they react on social networks after Josi Martínez’s elimination from ‘The Great Chef’?

Although at first some users were not convinced by the presence of Josi Martínez in the Latina reality show, they and more people showed their sadness at the influencer’s elimination. This is how they made it known with some comments on social networks.

“I didn’t like him before, but he won my heart”, “Josi, I’m going to miss you”, “Nooo, Josi”, “You won the affection of many Peruvians”, “This week will be sad, the whole elimination will hurt”say some comments on Latina’s TikTok account.

Comments about Josi Martínez. Photo: capture from TikTok/Latina