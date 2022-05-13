Andres Hurtado ‘Chibolin’ generates mixed reactions again after appearing on May 12 at the Government Palace together with Pedro Castillo in an activity designed to support 200 children with cancer, and where the presenter of “Saturday with Andrés” dedicated laudatory words to the president about whom he said: “He did what no president has done”

However, on Twitter there were not a few Internet users who showed their total surprise and even indignation at what happened.

‘Chibolín’ and Castillo together in the Government Palace. What did Twitter say?

“The Peruvian president Pedro Castillo and the television presenter Andrés “Chibolín” Hurtado using 200 children sick with cancer to make a political show in the Government Palace”.

“President Pedro Castillo can only cause more outrage by surrounding himself with people like Chibolín. What a mess!”

“We have already seen it all. Chibolín washing the face of the Castle in the Palace at the expense of the suffering and vulnerability of people with cancer. This is not a show, there is no political profit from this. It is the most indolent”.

“The only thing that was missing, President Pedro Castillo with Andrés Hurtado, Chibolín in the Palace…! We can always be worse… let us never doubt that. And yesterday Castillo complained that some politicians seem from the show business.

12.5.2022 | Reactions to the presence of Andrés Hurtado in the Government Palace together with Pedro Castillo. Photo: capture Twitter

Users support ‘Chibolín’

Weeks ago, Andrés Hurtado caused surprise when he received a live telephone call from President Pedro Castillo inviting him to the Government Palace to attend to the case of children with cancer. Now, with the meeting finalized, there were not a few voices that were in favor of the host of “Saturday with Andrés” for insisting on the initiative.

“Chibolin, whether we like it or not, has a program on TV. And she is going for the children with cancer. Pettiness… put it away.”

“At least Chibolín works for something, Castillo is zero to the left.”

What did Andrés Hurtado say about Pedro Castillo?