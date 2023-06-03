The program “The great chef: celebrities” has started a new stage in the competition, in which some eliminated participants compete for a pass to be in the semifinal stage. Within them is Natalia Malaga, who did not have a good qualification on his first night of repechage. Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going well with the dish that she had to prepare, some inconveniences at the time of tasting caused the former Peruvian athlete to obtain a low score.

What happened to Natalia Málaga in “The Great Chef: Famous”?

During the last edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, the contestants had to face their worst nightmare: the dishes with which they were eliminated. In the case of Natalia Málaga, she had to prepare a strawberry cheesecake to try to captivate the jury with her seasoning. However, she did not imagine that an unexpected mistake would make her lose the decisive round.

It all happened when the three judges of the program tasted the dessert of the night. Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio went out of their way to compliment the former player, considering that she had done an excellent job. However, minutes later, they were unpleasantly surprised to find pieces of plastic in their cheesecake slices.

How did the networks react to what happened with Natalia Málaga?

Through social networks, the fans of “The Great Chef: Famous” did not remain silent and even joked about what Natalia Málaga experienced. Immediately after the incident, hundreds of users flooded the internet with funny memes referring to what the former volleyball player felt when they discovered plastic in her food.

The best memes of “The great chef: famous”. Photo: Twitter

What score did Natalia Málaga get on the first playoff date?

Due to the incident that Natalia Málaga had with her dessert, the jury of “The Great Famous Chef” decided to give her a zero score, since the pieces of plastic that were found in her cheesecake disqualified her in this round of the competition.

Natalia Málaga couldn’t stand it when they criticized her dessert. Photo: Latina

What did Javier Masías find in another Natalia Málaga dish?

Bad luck! Natalia Malaga He hasn’t had a good time since plastic was found in one of his dishes on “The Biggest Celebrity Chef.” The former volleyball player prepared rolled chicken, but at the time of the review, Javier Masías found a toothpick. This took its toll on him and he received few points in the edit. In that program, the athlete could only add 5 qualification.

Where to see “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

the stage ofRepechage of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”is more fun than ever. Along these lines, if you don’t want to miss the next edition of the program where Peruvian entertainment figures seek their direct pass to the semifinal, be sure to tune in to Latina Televisión through the following channels.

open sign: Channel 2 (Former Latin Frequency)

Channel 2 (Former Latin Frequency) Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD)

Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD) DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD)

Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD) Claro TV: Channel 2.

“The Great Chef: Celebrities” is in the repechage stage. Photo: Capture America

Which characters passed the repechage and returned to the program?

After four days of repechage in “The Great Chef: Celebrities“, Milett Figueroa and Nikko Ponce were the first participants to qualify directly for the semifinal after preparing two dishes based on octopus. In the second round, the challenge was to prepare a dish with pork and Fiorella Rodríguez, Patricia Portocarrero, Natalia Málga and Susan León worked hard to get a place in the competition.

After tasting these dishes, the jury made up of Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio made the decision that Susan Leonreturn to the program to face the semifinal.

