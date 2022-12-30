Alessia Rovegno is close to representing Peru in the Miss Universe 2022; however, this has not prevented him from taking advantage of the Christmas season and selling his panettone La Bambina. For the second consecutive year, the current Miss Peru offered this delicacy to all her followers, but she did not imagine that it would generate all kinds of reactions. Many users questioned this product because of its taste and price.

The beauty queen promoted her panettone that has a chocolate filling. However, she did not expect that an influencer would analyze this food in a video.

Surprised users with Alessia Rovegno’s panettone

The traditional Christmas cake offered by Alessia Rovegno generated a series of reactions on social networks. Many were surprised to learn that this product costs 98 soles, a high price compared to commercial panettone.

“Too much sweet and too expensive”, “Just looking at it gives me a diabetic coma”, “Yesterday I tried it and my family and I didn’t like it very sweet”, commented.

Other users satisfied with the La Bambina panettone by Alessia Rovegno

While many criticized Alessia Rovegno’s panettone, others were delighted with this sweet: “It says it’s fudge and Nutella, but it doesn’t really taste like Nutella, it’s still very tasty”, “I love chocolate and only at Christmas can I have That taste isn’t bad”, “I don’t like panettone, but this one looks good because of the chocolate, I’m going to try it”.

Reactions to Alessia Rovegno’s panettone. Photo: Twitter

How much does Alessia Rovegno’s panettone cost?

Initially, Alessia Rovegno’s “La Bambina” panettone cost 60 soles and she justified its price by explaining that it is filled with chocolate: “It’s not that cheap because it has fudge and nutella. You open the panettone is spectacular ”, she mentioned in“ America today ”.

However, the value of this product would have risen, since as mentioned in previous lines, users mentioned that it cost more than 90 soles.

Alessia Rovegno markets her brand of panettone. Photo: capture/Instagram

Who are the parents of Alesia Rovegno?

The model Alessia Rovegno It belongs to one of the best-known families of the national show: the Cayo family. Her mother is Bárbara Cayo and her father is the businessman Lucho Rovegno.

Both began their romance before they were public figures, however, after 20 years together they ended their relationship after an ampay on the Magaly Medina program, where the artist is seen with Carlos Thorton.

Bárbara Cayo was pregnant when she was recording Torbellino. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

Magaly explains why she did not launch Bárbara Cayo’s ampay

Magaly Medina explained why she decided to keep the ampay that Bárbara Cayo had, after having protected her with Carlos Thorton. She commented that the actress tried to contact her to ask her not to air it because she was afraid of losing custody of her daughters. However, she later regretted having made that decision, as the former Whirlwind tried to physically assault her.

“That’s why I don’t talk to my shelters (…) I already did it once. I had taken several ampays from Bárbara Cayo and she had one more. I’m going to tell it. What happens is that we had a video after Thorton. Then we had another ampay from her and she calls me. I didn’t want to talk to her because we were going to take the pictures of her, but I ended up talking to everyone and they convinced me to talk to her because she was desperate and cried and cried. I answered her, because she is a woman who is her mother and she had already separated from her first husband because of her first ampay. I answered her and she said: ‘Look, if you take out that ampay my ex-husband is going to take my daughters away from me, please, I beg you, I beg you.’ So, I said ok. I’ve never done it before, because the researchers get annoyed with me when I ask them to do something like that, because it’s their job. So, it’s like disrespecting them, ”she detailed.

Alessia says goodbye to Peru to go to Miss Universe

One day after Christmas, Alessia Rovegno said goodbye to her family and followers in Peru to go to participate in Miss Universe 2022, which will take place on January 14, 2023 in the United States.

“Thank you very much for all your support. I am going to leave the name of my country high (…). I am very happy because the day to travel has arrived”, said the second model before entering the Jorge Chávez airport.