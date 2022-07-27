Today two companies that are competing to become the ultimate short video social network is Instagram Y TikTok, the latter being practically insurmountable by its rivals. Even the sister platform of Facebook He has implemented changes to resemble his opponent, a decision that users did not like at all.

Changes include a somewhat algorithmic main feed, a push for “reel” style videos TikTok of the service and a strong promotion of the “remix” function. This has resulted in users having a hard time finding content from friends and family, something that was previously as simple as a double click of a finger.

This is what the director of the company commented, Adam Mosseri, about:

We are hearing many concerns from all of you. I hear a lot of concerns about photos and how we’re moving to video. We will continue to support photos, but I have to be honest: more and more Instagram will convert to video over time. We will have to lean into that change as we continue to support photos. The idea is to help discover new and interesting things on Instagram that you may not even know exist. You can put all recommendations on hold for up to a month, but we’re going to try to improve because we think it’s one of the best ways to help creators reach a new audience and grow their following.

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

The anger of users towards these changes became so mediatic that even Kylie Jennerinfluencer of the club of the kardashian he mentioned in a story that everything is screwing up because of the implementations. And with her being a figure who lives on social media, it’s clear that people will spread the word about her on social media.

Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends honestly everyone.

For now, Instagram intends to continue competing until it reaches audience levels similar to those of TikTok.

Via: Guardian