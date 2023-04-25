After some interesting character developments in the new expansion, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has been the victim of the so-called review bombing on Metacritic. Despite Metacritic’s attempts to counter the unwarranted ratings, the user rating has hit a new low.

At the time of writing this, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores It has a user rating of 3.2 based on 1421 reviews. Many of the negative reviews focus on Aloy’s “sexual orientation” and a “political agenda”.

One comment claims that the game has been “ruined by the gay agenda.” Another comment states that “the love story is there only to push the LGBT agenda in your face.” Very few of the “0” scores speak of anything other than the brief moment shared by Aloy and Seyka.

There are no mentions of performance, visual presentation, or gameplay. In contrast to user ratings, the expansion’s actual Metacritic score (based on verified critics) sits at a healthy 82. Let’s hope the war between the bombers and Metacritic ends soon. For now, it seems that the detractors are determined to stick with the zero barrier.

Via: playstation lifestyle