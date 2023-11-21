‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’introduced the new judge who would replace Giacomo Bocchio in one episode. Let us remember that the Tacneño culinary expert is sometimes absent from the program to carry out other activities, such as generating content for his YouTube channel. Although many professionals in the art of cooking have passed through this Latina reality show, the last chef to accompany Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías in their role as jury has received a wave of criticism from social media users. In this note, know your identity and the reason why it has been questioned.

Why did users criticize the entry of the last judge to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

A few hours ago, the followers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ were upset and questioned the entry of a cooking expert into the reality show on social media. In this regard, Internet users assured that there is ‘vara’ in Latina’s program because the young professional who participated as a jury is a partner of Giacomo Bocchio: she is Brenda Davila. Given this, hundreds of criticisms from the audience rained down on the culinary space.

“I don’t agree, just because she is Giacomo’s girlfriend they call her”, “The ring is already beginning”, “Why don’t they call other jurors? There are thousands who are professionals and more experienced. Is it a cooking show or a ‘vara’ show? ‘? The friend of…, the girlfriend of…” always comes, “This is Peru, when you have a godfather, everything is easier,” were some comments of netizens.

Users against the entry of a new judge to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

What does she do and what nationality is Brenda Dávila, Giacomo Bocchio’s girlfriend?

Brenda DavilaHe was born in Venezuela, but has lived in Peru for more than 10 years, where he has developed gastronomically; since in our country Giacomo Bocchio’s partner has managed to establish herself as a chef specializing in bakery and pastry.

It should be noted that the cooking expert is co-founder of her business called Mi Punto Fijo, which makes desserts to order. Besides, Davila is a specialist in wines and spirits, having recently graduated from sommelier.

Giacomo Bocchio's girlfriend is also dedicated to cooking.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his girlfriend, Brenda Dávila?

In a report by Latina,Giacomo Bocchiowas consulted about his romantic relationship with Brenda Davila. In this regard, the Tacneño chef responded:“We are a great team, we respect each other a lot.”

Likewise, he added that Brenda Dávila is “his chief of operations.” “She takes care of all the operations I get into.” It should be noted that later, he did not give more details about his romance with the culinary expert of Venezuelan origin.

