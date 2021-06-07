“VKontakte” celebrates the first “birthday” of the clips that appeared on the social network a year ago. A threefold increase in the number of views among users has already been recorded. About it informs press service of the social network.

Every day, short videos are viewed more than 300 million times on social networks, and this service is “constantly growing.” It clarifies that a record of 350 million views was recently broken. VKontakte made a surprise for social network users in the mobile application in the form of thematic content and a special service icon with vertical clips.

It is clarified that such videos are filmed not only by professional authors and bloggers, but also by amateurs. The platform hosts about six million videos. Thus, to view all of them, the user will have to spend almost 25 thousand hours, or about three years.

The largest number of clips, as noted, are watched by Russians from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg. It is clarified that the most watched of them are humorous videos. Topics such as recreation, animals, stars, sports and life hacks are the most common on the service platform.

The social network was also able to identify popular music among users who view the video. For example, in the videos, the song “AUF” by SQWOZ BAB & The First Station was most often seen. After the leader song is Khabib’s “Berry Malinka”. The rating also includes tracks recorded by Aljay together with rapper Morgenstern.

Users from megacities most often watched clips of Anton Chaley (864 million times), Anna Tolstova and Evgeny Bugaev. At the same time, the Russians gave special recognition to Grigory Moskovsky and Yevgeny Ershov – their videos have the maximum number of likes.

When creating their own videos, users choose “speed gestures”, “hearts”, “sunbeams”, “director” and “wide gait” as effects.

According to Marina Krasnova, CEO of VKontakte, on the day the new service was launched, short vertical videos had 110 million views. Moreover, this number has tripled this year. “This result is the result of the well-coordinated work of the entire team,” she said, adding that the social network also opened a special space for filming in the Moscow Aviapark.