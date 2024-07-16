According to the criteria of

They assure that, in the near future, the beneficiaries of this service They will need to create an account with one of the agency’s two credential service providers: Login.gov or ID.meIt is very important that you take this new requirement into account, since if you do not comply with it, you will not be able to access your My Social Security account when the change is made.

This new measure has already been informed to each of the users via email. Those who are included in it are especially Those who obtained their My Social Security account before September 18, 2021The organization says that more than 5,000,000 citizens are involved.

In this regard, holders are advised to do so. Log in to one of the above mentioned providers as soon as possibleso as to avoid access problems when this change comes into effect.

Virtual access to Social Security services can be tedious for older people

What if I don’t have a Login.gov account in the United States?

If you already have a Login.gov account, you will not need to do anything to access My Social Security in the future, but if you do not have one, to avoid interruptions to Social Security online services, “You may want to change your account now by logging in with your Social Security username.“, the entity assures.

They also add: “Our online instructions will guide you through the process of creating a new account on Login.gov.. Once you successfully link your personal My Social Security account to your new Login.gov account, a confirmation screen will appear and you will have immediate access to our online services. In the future, you will log in to your account with Login.gov and not with your Social Security username.”

In case this information is not sufficient for you to create the account, The service also offers 24-hour telephone assistance.You can find the corresponding number in the “help” section of the Login.gov portal, as well as a chat to resolve your questions.