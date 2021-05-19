Fake ads about missing children began to appear actively on the popular social network Facebook. According to the anti-fake news organization Full Fact, these publications are dangerous for users, as through them passwords and other personal information are stolen from people.

According to Full Fact employees, similar messages began to appear actively on Facebook. Most often, they feature a teenager named Ellie Morrad, and there is a link at the end.

The specialists emphasized that they checked the ad and found that one thing was not true. So, in one of the messages it is said that she was missing in St. Neots, and in the other – in Porthmadog, completely in different cities and regions of Britain.

Full Fact also checked the picture of the girl and found out that it was not Morrad, but an Ohio resident who was missing and was found at the end of 2020.

It is emphasized that ad scammers steal data when the user clicks on the link at the end of the post. It prompts potential victims to “log in” using their Facebook username and password to view the video. Another similar ad sent users to a site that looked like a Facebook login page but was actually fake.

Earlier it was reported that Russian users of the popular social network TikTok began to deceive with the help of a fake site, which scammers use to steal accounts.