The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned the owners of social media accounts against attracting followers by committing illegal behavior, including making modifications to photos and videos belonging to others, in a way that offends them and makes them the object of contempt and ridicule, with a penalty of up to half a million dirhams, a fine and imprisonment that up to a year.

Al-Sharif stated, in video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms to shed light on the newly issued laws, including the law of rumors and cybercrime, that some social media users commit acts out of wit, to make others laugh, and gather the largest number of followers and fans, but they are in The truth is that they commit acts punishable by law, pointing out that from some forms of wit, when a person modifies a video, photo, recording, or scene, or manipulates an image in any way, and alters it and its truth, or adds to it something that offends the one who issued it, And expose it to contempt and ridicule, with the intent of defaming or offending him. Therefore, the legislator was strict in such matters, and set a penalty for them in the second clause of Article (44) of the Rumors and Electronic Crimes Law, and stipulated that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who uses an electronic information system or an information technology means to make any modification or processing to a recording, image, or scene, with the intent of defaming or offending any other person.

He cautioned that in such cases, the aggrieved person has the right to file his complaint, prove the manipulation that occurred on his photos, video or audio recording of his own, and thus apply the penalty to those proven to have been tampered with, and the possibility of claiming appropriate compensation.



