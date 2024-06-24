Monterrey Mexico.- With the growing electricity demand and a lag in infrastructure for transmission and distribution of the CFE, the only alternative for consumers will be to generate and store their own energy, warned Santiago Villagómez, director of Energía Real, the largest photovoltaic generator in Mexico, with 90 megawatts installed.

“Given the growth in electricity demand, there is no other option, so the user cannot be taken away from the possibility of being a Prosumer, as the Americans say, that is, being a producer and at the same time a consumer of electricity,” he said.

He noted that last year alone, electricity demand in Mexico grew by 4 percent, a rate that is increasing every year and is above the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The capacity for electrical transmission, distribution and transformation in substations has grown marginally in the last 6 years, he warned, so it will be necessary for there to be more distributed generation schemes, which is the generation that is consumed in the same place where it is generated.

“Less than a month ago the Ministry of Energy published the Plan for Energy Development (Prodesen), in which it can already be seen that energy storage systems are going to change the way we consume it, to relieve stress on the Grid. National Electric”.

He indicated that in the Prodesen predictions the percentage of capacity addition by technology is increasingly higher, since in Distributed Generation there is 11.34 percent, but in the case of wind they already estimate 20 percent and in solar 15 percent. percent of total electricity production.

He also mentioned projects to double the maximum limit of 500 kilowatts for distributed energy projects, up to one megawatt.

“Not because they are expensive, as solar panels were 10 years ago, energy storage systems will continue to be expensive because they have already passed their learning curve to become affordable and economically feasible,” he indicated.