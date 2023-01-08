The periodic examination of former drug users who have been convicted, or who have been placed under a court order for a crime of drug abuse, is an opportunity to return to normal life again and escape from the trap of addiction. However, some users waste the opportunity to recover by violating the rules of periodic examination that they have agreed to abide by.

Instead of taking advantage of the precious opportunity that was offered to them, they were sent back behind the walls once again with conviction on charges of violating the rules and procedures of periodic examination, and most of them were sentenced to one year in prison.

The Director of the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, said that the periodic examination is a real opportunity to return to normal life, because it helps the former abuser to overcome the factors that may lead to his relapse, by subjecting him to follow-up and examination periodically and suddenly when the need arises. So.

He emphasized that the subject of the examination is dealt with in strict secrecy to preserve his privacy and social status, and to give him full confidence that there is a sincere desire to help him start a new stage without suffering or fear of facing the negative view of some of those around him, pointing out that there are parents who are aware. They voluntarily resort to the police to subject their children to periodic examinations to check on them and help them recover, or to ensure that they do not relapse again.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored cases of former drug users who were convicted of violating the rules of periodic examination, wasting the opportunity to adhere to specific procedures and ensure that they would not return to abuse again. One of them claimed that he was on a hunting trip, another claimed that he was looking for a clinic, and a girl who recovered after several setbacks.

The cases included a young man (Gulf) who missed the date of the periodic examination at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, because he was a drug addict at the time of the examination, and he feared that his matter would be discovered, so the necessary measures were taken against him by the concerned authorities, seized him, and referred him to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which ruled He was imprisoned for a year, for violating the rules of periodic examination, and the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence, so that he could be returned to prison again.

The court also issued the same ruling against another young man who evaded the date of the periodic examination, and gave a strange justification that he was busy with a hunting trip, according to the case papers that confirmed that the accused was a drug user, and was subject to the periodic examination system, to ensure that he did not return to abuse again, and signed the An acknowledgment of no objection to obtaining a sample of it and adherence to the regular and sudden procedures of the system, and he received a schedule of appointments for the reviews, and he verified with the General Administration for Drug Control his data, which includes his residence address and phone numbers, but he violated the rules and procedures of periodic examination, and he did not commit to answering the calls of the Drug Control Department.

Investigations indicated that those responsible for the regime reviewed him on the dates set for him, but he did not respond or go himself to conduct the required examination, claiming that he was on a hunting trip, so he was arrested, according to the legal procedures followed, and referred to the judiciary, and the court was not convinced of his justification.

A third person violated the rules and procedures of the periodic examination and was contacted several times on the phones registered with the General Department for Drug Control, and he was warned in one of the calls of the need to come and undergo the examination, but he did not comply, so he was arrested, and he gave a justification that did not convince the court as well, which is that he was on his way. for treatment, but he did not find vacant places in a rehabilitation clinic, and he was sentenced to one year in prison.

The importance of the periodic examination provided by the drug control departments is highlighted by the decision of the Minister of Interior in the case of a young (Gulf) woman who recovered from addiction after a full eight years, during which she entered a violent spiral of addiction that shook her stable life, and affected her relationship with her family, which provided her with all means of luxury.

After obtaining several opportunities, she was subjected to the periodic examination more than once, and hands were extended to her, she insisted on violating the rules of the periodic examination until prison became her last means of reform, so she was sentenced to two years imprisonment, and there her life changed, and she memorized the entire Qur’an, so her sentence was reduced, and then she underwent the examination. Al-Douri again after her release, and she received help from the International Hemaya Center until she got out of this destructive spiral.

For his part, the Director of the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, confirmed that the periodic examination represents a great opportunity for former drug users to help them recover.

He said that according to Article 79 of Federal Decree-Law No. (30) of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, a person convicted or deposited by court order for a crime of consuming narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances is subject to periodic examination for a period not exceeding two years, after execution The penalty or the expiration of the period of placement in the therapeutic sanatorium.

He added that this measure is an opportunity to return to normal life away from drug abuse, as it provides a system for periodic and sudden follow-up and examination whenever the need arises, and the subject of the examination is dealt with in complete secrecy to preserve the privacy of his social status, which helps him to start a new phase of his life without Fear of facing the negative view of some of those around him who do not have sufficient awareness of the best ways to deal with these cases.

He explained that this legal article gave the Minister of Interior the full right to organize the periodic examination process in the police services, pointing out that the Minister of Interior issues a decision specifying the rules and procedures for periodic examination, travel ban controls, and electronic police monitoring rules during the examination period and the categories excluded from it, and this process is organized in The UAE is in accordance with this decision, according to which the police agencies in the various emirates are responsible for implementing the periodic examination.

He pointed out that the UAE legislator was clear with regard to the penalty for violating the periodic examination system, as it is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year for anyone who violates the rules and procedures for periodic examination issued by a decision of the Minister of Interior, which makes evading the examination or refraining from giving the required sample a crime. punishable by law.

Al-Khayyat said that there is a group of parents who have the necessary awareness and understand the importance of periodic examination, as a number of them resorted to the International Hemaya Center to subject their children to periodic examination, to check on them and ensure that they do not fall into the trap of abuse or return to drugs after they recover from it.

He pointed out that there is wisdom behind the decision of the Minister of Interior regarding the examination, and its stipulation in an article in the Anti-Narcotics Law, as it reflects the keenness to help convicts, or drug users who have not had criminal cases against them, to overcome their crisis, so it is imperative for them to adhere to these rules because they are in their interest. , and help them overcome great ordeal, and restore their normal lives again.

