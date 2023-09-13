‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It began its playoff stage last Monday, September 11. In that sense, Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, ‘Loco’ Wagner, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, Fátima Aguilar and Rocky Belmonte returned to the culinary reality show to regain their place and reach the grand final. In the last episode, the judge Giacomo Bocchio starred in a tense moment with one of the six participants who returned after being eliminated. Before them, users on social networks criticized the judge of Tacneño origin for his attitude.

What was the tense moment between Giacomo Bocchio and the ‘Mad’ Wagner like?

On the first day of the playoffs ‘The great chef’, The participants had to present chocolate cupcakes filled with strawberry jam as the first challenge of the night. The six celebrities finished their preparation and the jury went to their stations to taste this sweet.

When they tried the dish of ‘Crazy WagnerNelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías praised the announcer for the taste of his cupcakes, but criticized him for his presentation. “You have to get better at it. You can be the winner of this competition,” they stated.

In that line, Giacomo Bocchio He also joined in the congratulations of his fellow judges, but did not hesitate to observe the presentation of the dessert. In this regard, the cooking expert had a harsh phrase for the participant that surprised everyone on the set.

“Perfect cooking, but your presentation is chaotic (…) When they give you a recipe, the chef is looking for you to replicate it,” he said Bocchio. Given this, Wagner He responded, “But that’s my style.” “We will continue eliminating you, then”declared the Tacneño chef.

Do users criticize Giacomo Bocchio for comment towards ‘Loco’ Wagner?

Through social networks, Internet users were surprised by the judge’s particular comment Giacomo Bocchio and they did not hesitate to react.

“Cold as cold”, “Bocchio scares me more than Javier”, “When he gets upset it’s terrible”, “He’s been feeling bad for a long time”“He is losing patience and when he doesn’t like someone he doesn’t get over it anymore”, “At first, Masías seemed like the coldest cold, but over time you realize that the real frozen is chef Giacomo”, were some comments of the users.