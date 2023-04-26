Chinese Laughter and Johnny Capybara entertained the viewers by recreating the hilarious sketches of ‘La Bibi’ and ‘El Jhonny’ on Saturday the 22nd in “Jirón del humor”. Let’s remember that the pair of brothers became very famous in the world of street humor and thus they were able to reach television. In this line, Internet users were amazed by the characterization and the great resemblance of Chino Risas with Miguel Campos, the remembered ‘Bibi’. Social networks witnessed the support of the followers of the program.

Internet users highlight the resemblance of Chino Risas with ‘La Bibi’

Users were surprised by the performance of Chino Risas, not only because of the gestures and the way of interpreting, but also because of their incredible physical resemblance. “I thought they were the same person with different characters”, “He has a resemblance”, “he has an air”, “the best comedian to interpret ‘La Bibi’, they are so similar in his face and his gestures”, read among the comments.

Netizens celebrate the success of Chino Risas. Photo: EP/Facebook

What comedians are in “Jirón del humor”?

The new television proposal premiered with Latina in style. On April 15, the cast of “Jirón del humor” made viewers vibrate with funny scenes. Channel 2’s bet is in the hands of Chino Risas, Cachay, Johnny Carpincho, Cholo Víctor, Yerson, Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle and Dorita Orbegoso.

Chino Risas makes it clear that he does not own “Jirón del humor”

mayimbú He caused a stir by calling Chino Risas a traitor for not taking him to “Jirón del humor”. Let’s remember that both worked together in the streets. However, Chino Risas took it with humor. “Actually, he sends me audios. He tells me treacherous, why didn’t you take me. You take the weakest and not me who am the strongest, ”he said.

Later, he added that the hiring of comedians to the program does not depend on him. “People think the show is mine or I’m the boss. The production is what brings the actors”he added to Trome.

