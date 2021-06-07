Microsoft has always been known for making changes to the interface of its consoles. Already with Xbox 360, those from Redmond included several modifications to the console’s dashboard, going through quite disparate designs and differentiated from each other, with which various new features were also included.

The same happened with the arrival of Xbox One. Users of the Microsoft console have been observing throughout these eight years how the interface of the console changed adjusting to the news that were included in the Xbox ecosystem, such as Xbox Game Pass.

Users highlight an Xbox library issue

However, the changes to the dashboard have not meant that everything is perfect for the final user experience. As we can see in the reddit post, a user has highlighted some of the Xbox library problems, especially related to the organization of the games in it.

The images show how the organization of some games in the library does not quite make all the sense in the world. On the one hand, we see how the titles of the Far Cry franchise appear with the third installment in the first place, followed by the second and ending with the fourth, subtracting all sense from its numerical order.

The same happens with Saint Row or Battlefield Bad Company, which do not follow an order in the organization of the titles, which stand out as a xbox library problem. It will be necessary to see if in the future the people of Redmond will be able to modify this, creating a more logical order in the library of the consoles.