Finally the long-awaited transition day of HBO Max to Max has occurred, thus being one of the most important changes in Warner Bros. Discovery, a company that started with somewhat questionable decisions last year. Although the moving process is simple, some users have not understood 100% what they must do to pass the profile.

Accessing hbomax.com from a desktop pc will redirect to a renamed login page for Max. In it you have to access with the emails and passwords so that a screen informs users that their existing profiles and their viewing history will be transferred. After this it was reported that some users got stuck there.

In the part of the applications for devices. users of iOS and Android you can search the app Max in their respective stores, download the new app and sign in. Also in some transmitters like Roku There were initial issues that were taking users out of the app, but it seems to have been fixed within a few minutes.

It is worth mentioning that this transition does not yet apply to all countries in the world, so at this time some will still be able to access HBO Max without any problem. But it is a matter of weeks before the complete move is made, one that promises to have better content, proof of this was the announcement of the series of Harry Potter.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This always happens when a new platform hits the market, but it will take a matter of days for them to adapt correctly. Personally I’m excited for what’s to come, I’m talking about Harry Potter.