José Peláez, driver of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', is absent in his role as the main image of Latina's reality show, so some former participants of the program have replaced him for a few days. However, the arrival of Katia Palma It generated more than one good comment for its fun way of presenting the culinary competition. So much so that several users on social networks ask that he stay in charge of the show.

Why did Peláez leave hosting 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

A few days ago, Peláez told viewers that he would be absent from Latina's program, as he would travel to Hawaii to a sports competition that he must complete, in the company of his partner, Alejandra de la Flor.

“I have to tell you a secret. I won't be on the show for a few days. Since before 'Celebrity Chef' existed, I had scheduled a very important trip to Hawaii to run the Honolulu Marathon, which is an event that happens once a year. That is the reason why I will be absent some days.yes”he explained on Instagram.

Users hail Katia Palma in 'The Great Chef'

In the latest programs of 'The great chef, Katia Palma took charge of conducting the gastronomic competition. On social networks they were very happy with the energy and touch of humor that she brings to her work. Therefore, they ask her to stay until it is time for Peláez to return.

“Let Katia stay in driving”, “She is the only one who can replace Peláez, there is no more”, “Peláez, I think your position is in danger”, “We love Katia, the best driver next to Peláez”, “Katia is doing very well”reads some comments on Instagram.

Comments about Katia Palma. Photo: Instagram capture/'The Great Chef'

