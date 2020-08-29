The debate on nepotism has been sparked on social media since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On social media, people are targeting Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and other big producer-directors. Meanwhile, seeing the comment of Karan Johar on Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy post, the users are furiously trolling him.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are going to be parents in 2021. Congratulating Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from fans to Bollywood stars. While congratulating Anushka on her pregnancy post, Karan Johar wrote – ‘Pyaar Pyaar Aur Pyaar Pyaar’. Karan Johar’s comment on Anushka Sharma’s post went viral. After which people started trolling him, replying to Karan Johar.

One user wrote in response to Karan – Nepotism director is waiting for the child. Another user wrote – You are great Karan Johar. Another user wrote – Are you ready to launch this kid too? Student of the Year 420. One user wrote- The father of nepotism came.

During this time, many well-known stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt have closed the comment section to avoid trolling. Talking about the workfront, Karan Johar’s upcoming multistarrer film is Takht. Recently, the film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which was made under her new production, was released on the OTT platform.