If something has been criticized Nintendo Switch Sportsis its lack of content, since fans of the era of Wii they expected the addition of many activities inspired by real sports. However, all is not lost for this early release, this is due to an information leak, which indicates some updates for the game.

The user of Twitter, @Wipeoutjack7published that within the files you can find references related to Basketball Y dodgeball. After this, he clarifies that it can simply be content cut for the final product. On the other hand, it is suspected that it will arrive at some point in the form of a gift or in a paid DLC, most likely.

Another interesting thing found while datamining Switch Sports, the game references both “Basketball” and “Dodgeball” alongside the other playable sports. Could very well just be scrapped content, but mayyybe a potential future update? pic.twitter.com/mJb4SbaYM4 — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) March 2, 2022

All this leaking Nintendo Switch Sports it may have its degree of logic, since since its announcement in a direct, it was admired as a potential launch to host different types of disciplines. Add to that the company is looking forward to the increases in online subscriptions, so adding more content is the next step.

Certainly, the game has not been so well criticized at a general level, not only in the part of the specialized press, but also with casual users who waited for the title as soon as it was announced. In case you want to know a little more, we leave you our review. You can also go to the channel of Youtubewhere you can find a gameplay.

The game is only available for Switch.

Via: GoNintendo