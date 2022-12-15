MEXICO CITY 15-Dec-2022 .- The users presented 6 thousand 318 claims against the Afores from January to October of this year, reported the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

According to the Commission’s index, which considers the number of claims for each 100 thousand accounts registered by the Administrator, highlights that Principal, PensionISSSTE and Invercap were the Afores with the most complaints, with 26, 22 and 19 complaints each.

We recommend you read:

The main causes for which the workers filed claims with the Condusef were the request for processing that was not attended to or not concluded with 52 percentthe separation of accounts not attended or not concluded with 9 percent and the unification of accounts not attended or not concluded with 7 percent.

In contrast, the Afores with fewer claims were Coppel with 6 and Citibanamex Afore with 9 complaints in said period.

We recommend you read:

Regarding the participation in the total number of claims, Afore XXI Banorte registered 21 percent, Citibanamex 13 percent and Coppel like Afore Azteca 12 percent.

Condusef highlighted in a statement that in January-October of this year, the states where the highest number of claims were filed were the Mexico City with 885 and the State of Mexico with 761 complaints.

Until October there were a total of 53.8 million accounts registered workers in the 10 Administrators, of which 24.9 percent are from Afore Coppel, 16.4 percent of Citibanamex, 15.2 percent of Afore Azteca and 14.3 percent of XXI Banorte.

These five administrators concentrate the 70.8 percent of the total.