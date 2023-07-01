In a stunning elimination from the hit food show “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities,” renowned entertainer Jimmy Santi left viewers and fans in shock. However, the real commotion broke out on social media, where users expressed a wide range of emotions and opinions about this unexpected departure.

From the moment Jimmy Santi’s removal from the show was announced, social media became abuzz with comments and reactions. The singer’s loyal fans expressed disappointment and sadness at him, praising his talent and charisma. Many claimed that Jimmy Santi was his favorite contestant and that his departure would leave a void that would be difficult to fill.

Jimmy Santi’s name quickly trended on Twitter as followers of the culinary reality show shared photos and highlights from his appearance on the show. In addition, some commented that it was better to eliminate Mr Peet, who was another of the most criticized contestants.

They eliminate Jimmy Santi and users give their opinion on social networks. Photo: capture / Twitter

On the other hand, other netizens were indifferent or even pleased with the elimination of Jimmy Santi, arguing that he had lost his touch in the last stages of the program. Heated debates erupted between those who considered it unfair and others who supported the jury’s decision. They even made jokes about what happened.

“I want Mr. Peet to leave, but I think Jimmy Santi is leaving the competition today,” a user mentioned in a comment. In addition, several assured that the artist had a good charisma, since everyone liked him very much.

Eliminate Jimmy Santi

After the jury asked the contestants to stop a pachamanca a la olla with uchucuta sauce, the jury proceeded to taste the dishes.

Junior Silva, Antonio Pavón and Mr. Peet were saved from this round, but it was Jimmy Santi who said goodbye to the program: “Thank you, thank you. I’m leaving the competition happy because I’ve represented millions of people, so I’m leaving happy, thank you everyone and remember that Jimmy Santi and his ‘Chin Chin’ love you.”

