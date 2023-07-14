Valeria Florez She is in the final stage of her participation in the Miss Supranational, because tonight she will compete for the long-awaited crown against representatives of the world. Beauty experts place her as one of her favorites; However, she keeps a low profile and works hard to get to the decisive gala in the best way. Along these lines, users on social networks do not let her guard down either and have been encouraging her through her different digital platforms, the same ones in which she shares coexistence with the other queens.

What time can Valeria Flórez be seen at Miss Supranational 2023?

The eyes of the world are on Miss Supranational and those of Peru on Valeria Florez. Tonight the grand finale of the beauty event will take place from the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater, in Poland. It was planned that the start time would be at 7.30 pm, in Poland, and in Peru, at 11.30 am; however, due to some unforeseen events in the organization, it has been postponed for two hours.

Valeria Flórez dazzled with typical dress at Miss Supranational 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Valeria Flórez

How to vote for Valeria Flórez in Miss Supranational 2023?

Miss Supranational 2023 provides the option for users to also participate in the event through their votes. Fans need to download the contest app, which is available from the App Store and Play Store. They must subscribe to be able to generate the score.

Valeria Flórez conquers the Miss Supranational with a beaded dress. Photo: Instagram

How do users support Valeria Flórez on social networks?

“All my support for you, queen, you are already our winner. Whatever happens, we are very proud of you, a crown does not make a queen, but the person you are”, “All of Peru is with you, Valeria, to succeed”, “Today the crown is yours”, “You can achieve it and make history for our beloved Peru, being the first SUPRA Queen will be one of our greatest joys, today go out and win because you can achieve it. Arriba Peru”, reads among the comments of the last publication of the also host of shows on Instagram.