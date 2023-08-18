The premiere of the new coexistence reality show ‘Magaly’s house’ It was well received by the public by bringing together figures such as Samahara Lobatón, Gabriela Serpa, Alfredo Benavides and Andrés Hurtado. However, users noticed that, in recent episodes, the Panamericana host and Carlos Cacho began to make derogatory and discriminatory comments towards the former member of ‘El Reventonazo de la Chola’ Etza Wong, La Uchulú, therefore, they do not They hesitated to express their rejection on social networks.

What were the comments of Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho?

Shortly after the participants entered “La casa de Magaly” and began to talk in the main room, Andrés Hurtado began to speak behind La Uchulú’s back, while she was in the kitchen. “She is my pet, I bought myself for the house,” he said.

The tiktoker spoke in the confessional and rejected the comments of “Chibolín”. “That man is very arrogant. I don’t like him because he treats me as if I were a little animal. He tells me: ‘Come here’. And then he is whispering: ‘She is the maid of the house’. (…) I can join the joke for a little while, but it gets tired every so often, I take it personally, ”she said.

On the other hand, Carlos Cacho also had derogatory comments towards the comic actress. This happened in the bedrooms, when La Uchulú entered the stylist’s room with a sandwich. “You can’t walk around the house with food, I don’t like a house that smells of food. Really, eat downstairs in the dining room, not in the room,” Cacho told him.

Seconds later, when the tiktoker left the place, Carlos Cacho began to criticize his partner. “Patricio, why does she walk around with the food?” He said at first. The musician responded diplomatically: “Because there are different cultures.” This only inflamed the stylist. “She believes that she is in Bagua Grande,” he added. These comments were pointed out as discriminatory by many users on social networks.

What did users say about the mistreatment of La Uchulú?

In the comments of the video published on YouTube, various users rejected the way of expressing Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado, likewise, they considered that the participants are leaving La Uchulú aside.

Netizens defend ‘La Uchulú’ from mistreatment by Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado. Photo: YouTube

Users ask ‘La Uchulú’ to ignore the criticism and continue in the competition. Photo: YouTube

Users accuse the reality show participants of ignoring the tiktoker. Photo: YouTube

“Team for Uchulú to win. She is so innocent and very humble. It looks ugly that they treat her like this ”,“ How ugly how they discriminate, and on top of that hypocrites, they already told her to stop talking behind her back. Poor Uchulú”, “I don’t think the comments and treatment they made to Uchulú, and on top of that they laugh”, “Uchulú, beautiful, go on no matter what they think”, “Treat Uchulú well, they have her to one side and they they make fun of her ”, read the comments.

