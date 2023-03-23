The decision of Luciana Fuster for aiming for the Grand Miss International and leaving Miss Peru aside has caused surprise in the world of show business. This news was released through “Love and fire”, but that was not the only thing. Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, the drivers of the aforementioned program, attacked the young woman because she did not want to give them an interview, for which her followers spoke out and came out to defend her on the platforms.

“Love and Fire” criticizes Luciana Fuster for not giving an interview

This Wednesday March 22, Luciana Fuster and her fellow Miss Peru applicants modeled in red and white to show who is competing for the Grand Miss International and Miss Universe crowns respectively. “Love and Fire” went to cover the event and commented on the ‘warrior’, since she refused to testify for the Willax TV cameras.

“There is the ‘Fuster’? Doesn’t she want to talk? Why? But you are a candidate for Miss Peru, you are not a ‘warrior’. How am I from another channel? Our large audience wants to hear a greeting from the Miss Peru and she will not speak to us. From now on prepare yourselves. What can we tell you, my loves. I would like to ask Jessica Newton what it is that the candidates cannot talk to other channels. They started badly there, “said the popular ‘Peluchín.

5.00

Users defend Luciana Fuster from criticism

Twitter was one of the platforms that users used to express opinions about the comments that Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter made live about Luciana Fuster, who will compete to win the Grand Miss International pageant.

“They are already going too far with Luciana. It’s a gratuitous hatred and that no longer works. More respect than those ways have already gone out of style. That girl has a family and feelings. I hope they don’t have to apologize later, “said a user networking. And just like this, there were many more in defense of the young woman.

” title=” Users reject criticism of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter towards Luciana Fuster. Photo: Twitter capture ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Users reject criticism of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter towards Luciana Fuster. Photo: Twitter capture