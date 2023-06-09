“El gran chef famosos” has become one of the most watched nightly programs on Peruvian television and has won thousands of fans who day after day follow all the incidents of the artists cooking. Last Wednesday, June 7, “Send whoever is in charge” presented a sequence of public figures preparing dishes on a TV set and generated rejection from Internet users, as they consider that the format is very similar to that of Latina. In social networks, they released strong criticism when comparing the similarity of both spaces.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Peluchín’ does not rule out going to “The Great Chef: Celebrities” with Katia Palma: “What would we prepare?”

What happened in “Demande que mande” that embittered fans of “The Great Chef”?

“Send who’s in charge” invited Mario Hart, Abel Lobaton and Jonathan Maicelo to be part of a new sequence of the program. A large kitchen was installed on the set of the program for celebrities to prepare some dishes and be rated by other figures.

“To eat tasty” This block was called and they even presented a new logo. The competitors wore an apron with the name impregnated and began to prepare the dish under a timer. This caused the annoyance of the followers of “The great famous chef” for the great resemblance of the Format.

YOU CAN SEE: Users support Milett Figueroa for not cooking rabbit in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “I also cried”

How did the fans of “The Great Celebrity Chef” react?

On social networks, fans of the Latina program, which has generated a stir for presenting celebrities with no experience in the kitchen, criticized the sequence of the América TV magazine and described it as “copy”.

“Too bad, they went too far to copy the ‘Great Celebrity Chef'”“Surely now the warriors are going to start cooking”, “They are worried about the rating, it is that they cannot overcome the three jurors”, were some of the comments on TikTok and Instagram.

Reactions to “Send who is in charge”. Photo: Capture/TikTok

Reactions to “Send who is in charge”. Photo: Capture/TikTok

What did the public say after the premiere of “The Great Chef”?

“The Great Celebrity Chef” premiered at the beginning of April and user comments were mostly positive. Many applauded the entry of a new format into Peruvian television with well-known characters such as Patricio Suárez Vértiz, ‘Nico’ Ponce, Karina Calmet, Milett Figueroa, Susan León, among others.

“‘The great chef’ is better than ‘EEG’, you have to be honest, I’m a fighter, but I say what I see”, ‘The great chef’ is much better, it’s time to change to see other formats without ‘warriors’ “said netizens.

Why doesn’t ‘El Gran Chef Famosos’ outrank EEG despite his favoritism on TikTok? Photo: Composition/LR

Who are the judges of “The great celebrity chef”?

Those in charge of giving the verdict on the culinary tests to which the participants of “The Great Chef” are subjected are Javier Masías, Nelly Rossilnelli and Giacomo Bocchio. These not only judge the result, but also advise the contestants.

These are the judges of “The great famous chef”. GLR Composition

Will “The Great Chef: Celebrities” have a second season?

Through a short preview video, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” officially confirmed the second season of the most watched cooking show nationwide. At the request of the public, the space of latin He is already summoning the next television stars who will step on the set to demonstrate their culinary skills.

“The program that revolutionized cooking on television continues to captivate all of Peru. And in the second season, very soon, there will be much more to cook, “commented the voice-over.

#Users #criticize #quotsend #sendsquot #celebrity #cooking #sequence #quotCopy #Great #Chefquot