After the ampay for Piero Quispe, Jordan Guivin, Alfonso Barco and Roberto Siucho, players of the ‘U’, broadcast by Magaly TV, Internet users did their thing through Twitter. Users ranted with all the content that was broadcast, since nothing relevant was seen in this supposed ampay.

On the one hand, a user trivialized the long-awaited ampay that the entertainment program had been advertising. This Universitario fan stated that it was more worrying to see Piero Quispe limping in these videos. “What worries me the most about the ampay is to see Quispe limping, we need him 100% fast,” is observed in this Tweet.

Photo: Twitter

It should be remembered that P.iero quispe He is going through an injury due to a second degree sprain in the left knee suffered during the match against Goias on date 2 of the Copa Sudamericana.

YOU CAN SEE: Vania Masías on breach of Rosalía’s choreographer: “He decided not to return what we advanced”

On the other hand, an Internet user described it as “the worst sports ampay in the history of Magaly”, due to how little relevant the note was for the interest of all viewers who expected to see something more impressive and “with more important players”. according to what was published by this person.

Photo: Twitter

Finally, another Twitter user stated that this note released on May 2 was “so bad” that not even Magaly Medina knew the names of these players.

It should be noted that after the note issued in his program, Medina, in a brief comment, He claimed to be unaware of all these Universitario de Deportes players.

#Users #criticize #Magalys #ampay #players #quotI #lost #timequot