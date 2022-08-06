The contestants of “The voice Peru” They are already in the battle stage and the coaches are looking for their representatives for the grand final. Edu Lecca from the Christian Yaipén team surprised with a ballad, since the genre he is used to is cumbia.

It is not the first time that the musician works with the leader of Grupo 5, since at some point he was also part of the group. On this occasion he chose the theme “Today I want you”; However, he had an uncomfortable moment after receiving criticism from Eva Ayllón.

“I thought you were an interpreter for Noel’s team (Schajris) because he loves these high notes, for me it is a cry. My concern is that if he (Edu) gets a bad flu for a show and with that high-pitched voice he wouldn’t be able to sing. I would suggest a bit of emotional control, I know it is difficult”, expressed the ‘Master’.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén proposes singing in Group 5 to a participant eliminated from “La voz Perú”

These comments were not entirely to the liking of several netizens, who called Eva Ayllón “envious” and assured that the participant Edu Lecca did not “scream” in his presentation. It should be noted that the Creole singer also highlighted the talent of the participant.

Users criticize Eva Ayllón

“Seriously, Edu for me is one of the voices with the greatest projection and power in this competition. I know that Eva Ayllón has a very professional career, but I don’t share her comments since Thursday at all. he dedicates himself to criticizing the voices with high ranges and tells him that they are not good” reads one of the comments.

While other fans supported Noel Schajris’s assessment. “I stay with Noel’s feedback. At no time was he heard to yell… What’s more, I was amazed at how well he heard himself”.

Netizens showed their support for Edu Lecca. Photo: capture from YouTube/La voz Peru

Noel Schajris disagrees with Eva Ayllón’s criticism

The Argentine artist Noel Schajris disagreed with Eva Ayllón’s assessment of Edu Lecca. At first, the ‘Maestra’ said that a singer must learn to dose the treble and the use of melismas when singing, and she specified that the interpreter of “I don’t see the hour” loves this technique.

Noel Schajris, coach of the new season of “La voz Peru”. Photo: Facebook The Voice Peru

“It has nothing to do with bass and treble, but where you put them and when you put them”, was Noel’s response and specified that Lecca’s mistake was that “he never measured the melody of the choir”.