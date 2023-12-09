Daniela Darcourt usually shares all types of content on her social networks, as part of his day, his presentations and some events he attends. Thus, last Friday, December 8, the ‘Señor Lie’ interpreter attended the wedding of a person she knew; However, she never imagined that the color of the dress she wore For this occasion, it would generate a wave of comments and criticism against him.

Why did Daniela Darcourt receive criticism online?

In a photograph, the singer Daniela Darcourt was very happy for the bride and groom at the wedding she attended and dedicated a message to them: “May you be even happier, beautiful friends,” she wrote. However, some users did not miss a detail.

Daniela Darcourt attended a wedding. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

It turns out that the artist was recently nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023wore a dress similar in color to the one the bride wore. Some people reminded him that, by “social norm”, the color white should be used exclusively by the woman who will get married.

What did they say on social networks about Daniela Darcourt?

On social networks they did not forgive Daniela Darcourt for wearing a dress of a similar color to the bride’s, at a wedding she recently attended. Thus, in various comments in the publication of the user ‘Pajita’, some people stated that the singer’s choice of dress was inappropriate for the occasion.

“I thought he had married both of them, until I saw Daniela,” “She likes to attract attention,” “All women know that you don’t go to a wedding dressed in white so as not to overshadow the bride. What happened?” “Daniela? Were you unaware of this custom? It’s a social norm.”say some of the messages.

What did Daniela Darcourt say after criticism on social networks?

After a series of comments about her dress at a wedding, many expected that Daniela Darcourt can give some statement on the matter; However, the singer so far has not referred to the issue and she continued to publish her daily routine, she published a photograph of herself from the gym.