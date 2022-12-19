USA. – Singer Ángela Aguilar after declaring 25% of Argentina in networks, it is receiving critics, Well, this happened after the Argentine national team was crowned as champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The 19-year-old Ángela Aguilar I cause furor in networks After she published some photos with a description that quickly caught the attention of users on social networks, the one also known as “The Princess of the Mexican Regional” demonstrated her support for the winners of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

We recommend you read:

“I can’t explain it, because you won’t understand 25% Argentine 100% proud (…) today we are all sky blue”, were the words that the singer Angela Aguilar placed in the publication that she posted on all her social networks along with an outfit in the color of the Argentine flag.

Before this event, the users They quickly began to beat Angela Aguilar, since many they assured that only 25% of Argentina declared itself because the national team had a victorious result in the grand final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the French team who lost against Argentina, as everyone knows.

We recommend you read:

In the publication you can read comments such as “You already fell ill, one less admirer”, “What a habit of people to say that they bring blood from other countries only when they boast of some achievement”, “A clear example of the use of Mexico and what I enjoy in other countries. If very Argentine on your part”, “Dislocated, you are only Mexican when it suits you”, among many others.

However, given the criticism that Ángela Aguilar received in the publication, her firstborn, Pepe Aguilar, began to respond to the negative comments to defend his offspring from the ridicule he is receiving after declaring himself 25% of Argentina to celebrate that the national team was 2022 World Cup champions.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Llorona” was born in Los Angeles, United States in 2003, so she is of American nationality, however, Ángela Aguilar has dual nationality with Mexico because her grandparents, Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar are mexicans.

However, among the comments the singer Pepe Aguilar after responding to the comments where they criticized Ángela Aguilar assured that the young woman has descendants from Argentina by his mother, Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá.