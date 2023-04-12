Richard Acuna He is going through a complicated moment in his life after Camila Ganoza, the ex-partner of the politician and mother of his last daughter, visited the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to tell in detail all the psychological abuse that he experienced next to the ex-congressman when they were a couple . Despite the fact that her love story ended in 2016, the woman denounces that she has suffered harassment from her and that she does not comply with the monthly pension that corresponds to her little girl.

The son of César Acuña communicated with the production of “america today” to prove that he is responsible for the expenses of his youngest daughter. After that, social networks were flooded with criticism, since many considered that Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Edson Dávila and Christian Domínguez were not partial when commenting on the subject, since they only focused on the economic part.

Does Richard Acuña comply with his daughter’s support?

With the authorization of Richard Acuña, the drivers of “América hoy” showed in front of the cameras a receipt of the expenses that the politician makes in various services for his daughter. In the shared screenshot you can see the amount he pays for the minor’s workshops, clothing and clothing, food, fuel for the transport in which he travels, among many other things.

Likewise, he also pays money for two health insurance Camila Ganoza. Adding up all the money, it is exposed that the son of César Acuña disbursed 26,000 soles in total just for the education of the little girl. This would be from March 30 to April 10, without adding the apartment rent and vehicle insurance.

Netizens lash out at “America Today”

With the dissemination of the payment slips of Richard Acuna, drivers of “America Today” defended the politician’s version and were even surprised by the high figures he pays. However, users of social networks did not agree with the treatment of the information that the América TV program had and harshly criticized the presenters, especially Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza.

“How horrible it is to listen to these women defending this cockroach. He takes revenge on his ex with his daughter. Brunella, be careful”, “Obviously the pimp program “America Today” has already come out to defend Richard Acuña. Ah, but they say that with the ‘OBJECTIVITY’ that characterizes them”, are just some of the messages they left on networks.