Magaly Medina he often grabs front pages because of the comments he makes and the various controversies that they unleash; However, this time, she is her husband. Alfredo Zambrano is under the scrutiny of the press. The well-known notary has been accused of having disproportionately increased income in the last two months as a result of the contracts entered into with the Municipality of Lima during the management of Rafael Lopez Aliaga as mayor.

Last March 29, the streaming program “he traps her“, led by the journalist Marco Sifuentes, presented a report in which he revealed documents that show that Zambrano had already been hired by the state agency between 2020 and 2021 for an amount of 12,000 soles.

Alfredo Zambrano triples his income during the administration of López Aliaga

Sifuentes made publicly available documents of two service orders for the first two months of 2023 detailing payments of 43,000 soles from the municipality of the capital to the couple from Medina.

“Only in two months of Rafael López Aliaga’s management, Magaly Medina’s husband has tripled his income in contracts with the Municipality of Lima. A little thread with the story. It is not the first time that Magaly Medina appears close to the current mayor of Lima. In March 2021, she did an extensive interview at the house of the then candidate for the presidency of Renovación Popular “, read a tweet from the official account of” La encerrona “.

Users attack Alfredo Zambrano for MML charges

After spreading the charges that Alfredo Zambrano had received from the Municipality of Lima, users of social networks were quick to question and disapprove of the illegal negotiations between the lawyer and the State agency. Just as darts fell on Zambrano, there were those who dedicated themselves to stoning Magaly Medina for her political opinions.

“Magaly Medina’s psychosocials are not free, her opinions against protests and caviar are not free either. When you belong to the cabal, money falls to them. The mayor’s office contracts with her husband. Not that it goes, they do not live from the State,” details a tweet.

“Despite the fact that the mayor of the Municipality of Lima, Rafael López Aliaga, indicated that hiring third parties was prohibited, his entity hired the husband of Magaly Medina, who previously conducted several interviews for him”, ” Alfredo Zambrano, ‘Porky’s’ favorite notary who went from billing 12,000 soles in a year to 43,000 in two months. With your money and with mine,” some netizens criticized indignantly.