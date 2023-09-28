‘Perdóname’ was released on América TV screens on September 27. This new production, which stars the ex-couple Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, reached the highest rating of the night due to the plot that was anticipated to be presented on its opening day. In the first preview of the Peruvian novel, directed by Michelle Alexander, you can hear in an intriguing way: “Can love do everything?”, suggesting that the story will tell a relationship between both characters. Television host Aldo Miyashiro plays Lito Acosta, while Érika Villalobos is Lara Ferrara.

However, if many found the trailer released intriguing, the beginning of the Peruvian novel was a success because it confused more than one viewer, who were hooked by the supposed breaking news that ‘América Noticias’ was launching. Keep reading this note so you know all the details that occurred at the premiere of ‘Perdóname’.

How did users confuse ‘Forgive me’ with ‘America news’?

‘Forgive me’, as we well know, began after ‘At the bottom there is room’. At the end of episode 314 of the Peruvian series on América TV screens, a last minute of ‘América Noticias’ was launched with Fernando Llanos as a reporter. The news that was announced began with the famous “we interrupted our programming”; With that phrase, thousands of people were hooked on the signal. The television host released details about the death of the son of renowned businessman Alberto Ferradas, Pablo Ferradas: he had been found dead less than an hour ago in his office.

After the end of the news announcement, the Peruvian soap opera went back a few years in the viewers’ calendar and placed them in 2008, the time of the event. With this, the beginning of ‘Perdóname’ was more than shocking. Likewise, the reaction from fans on social networks like X did not take long to arrive. Among the tweets that can be seen, memes of people with clown faces stood out, which alludes to the fact that many were left that way after the release of the fatal note.

Reaction from users on X about ‘Forgive me’. Photo: Capture of X/Tana

‘Forgive me’ meme on the X platform. Photo: Capture of X/Katherine

What is ‘Perdóname’, the new América TV novel, about?

The synopsis of this soap opera will take us to a world where the wounds left by the love between the characters of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos remain: “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles, but also of redemption and love . Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?”

In the trailer, we can see how Lito is released from prison and says goodbye to his cellmates. On the other hand, Lara is just at an event where the press attended and, upon hearing this news, they did not hesitate to ask her about what happened. We can see how the actress is shocked and has to be removed from the scene by her assistant, played by Alexandra Graña.

