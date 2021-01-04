Users of the Telegram messenger on Monday, January 4, are experiencing difficulties in accessing the service. Information about platform failures follows from the portal data Downdetector…

The crash started at about 15:00 Moscow time. So, 80% of users, including those from Russia, complained about connection problems, another 19% have a problem with sending messages.

As of 15:11 Moscow time, more than 9.4 thousand people drew attention to the problem.

Earlier, on December 16, users complained about violations of the Telegram mobile application. The crash started at about 16:20 Moscow time. More than 90% of users, including Russians, reported connection problems, another 8% experienced difficulties sending messages.

Then the Telegram administration confirmed problems with connecting to the messenger. They are primarily experienced by users in Europe and the Middle East.

Later, the service was partially restored, the administration explained the failure with a joke about raging gremlins. Telegram was fully restored on the same day.