Internet users report problems with Yandex services. Problems are indicated by site data Downdetector, which monitors crashes and outages on Internet resources.

According to Downdetector, the crashes started around 4:40 pm Moscow time. 81% of users complained about problems with the work of mail, 18% of claims were related to the operation of the site.

Most of the problems faced by residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Later, the press service of the Internet holding reported “RIA News”that Yandex has restored its normal operation. They noted that some users might have short-term difficulties with access to the Yandex.Mail service.

On February 18, there were reported malfunctions in Yandex.Go (includes Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Lavka, Yandex.Food). Later, the company’s specialists managed to get the job done.