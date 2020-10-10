In the work of the social network Facebook a failure was recorded, the portal reports Downdetector that tracks the health of popular Internet resources.

Users from the US, UK, Netherlands, Italy, Czech Republic, Greece and Russia reported problems.

46% of users reported a complete disconnection of the resource, 34% encountered problems during authorization, 18% have difficulty viewing the news feed.

Previously, Facebook eliminated code changes that caused some iOS apps to crash around the world.