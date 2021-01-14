Starting this week, various users of Total Play, internet and cable television provider belonging to Salinas Group, pointed out in social networks that their services were cut. This by indicating that they had exceeded a limit in terms of monthly data consumption. In particular, this measure mainly affected professional players of esports, content creators and streamers.

The consumption cap, however, does not seem to be very clear. Some users like Micke espinoza pointed at Twitter that the cut occurred just after using 1 TeraByte. Meanwhile the user ZakielAngelPCGAMER assured in TikTok that the limitation was imposed after having passed the 5 TeraBytes. In almost all cases, however, the company has offered them a business plan of 11 thousand pesos a month. Which is far from the cost of between 1,400 and 2,000 pesos that their domestic plans have.

‘In recent weeks we have detected that a small number of residential customers exceeded consumption levels above what is stipulated in their contract, which is registered with the regulatory bodies.‘said the company in social networks. Although the company assured that ‘most of its users’ opted to move to the business plan, the portal Engadget noted that in its terms and conditions there are no records of the limits for data use. Either for domestic or industrial use.

Surprisingly not illegal

In accordance with Luis Ángel Hurtado Razo, researcher of the FSchool of Political and Social Sciences, the measurements of Total Play to limit the consumption of the internet by its users are not only legal. In fact, they adhere to guidelines considered in the recent free trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada. In addition, he says, they are part of a trend to reduce the amount of data available in home network connections in various parts of the world.

‘The market today has been pulverized. Before we had four companies that offered internet to citizens, today we have more than 20 (including Total Play) ‘, commented the interviewee. ‘Last year there was a debate about the ‘right to the internet’: the one that from a period set at 30 years it was agreed that it should not be used commercially. That is, the companies that offered the service in an unlimited way. But this agreement, carried out since the founding of internet 2.0 and HTML, was verbal and not written‘.

In the words of the academic, in 2020 they began to discuss whether Mexico it is involved in this aspect where the internet is limited to a certain number of data, as occurs in cell phones. Despite the fact that in the case of the fixed network it is developed through optical fiber provided by the State or the companies themselves, various companies modified their policies to provide the service. This is due to the fact that, in the T-MEC, a new regulation is indicated in a clause in which suppliers can adjust limits for consumption.

‘Reviewing the policies of the contract managed by Total Play, the clause that was applied as of September 1 of last year is settled.o ‘, says Hurtado. ‘Therefore there is no violation of user rights‘.

The researcher, however, points out that the affectation would occur by not adequately informing the consumer of these new guidelines. As it is a different policy, he says, companies are obliged to inform and that fundamental element in the service, such as the limitation in data packages, should be highlighted in their contract.

‘There does come a violation on the part of the Total Play company of not informing users or doing it with small letters that precisely the internet that is offering them has a limitation in terms of certain data consumption‘, assured the academic. ‘Therefore, there is a problem there and they can be protected with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, on the one hand, or bring it to conciliation with the pertinent Government instances‘.

We also recommend: PlayStation spent more on ads than Xbox and Nintendo

It’s not just Total Play, other providers can follow your path

Yes, these new guidelines currently open the door for other Internet providers to adopt similar schemes in their offer. At least until legislation is passed on this matter, according to the specialist.

‘In the T-MEC it has to do with a transnational agreement. But from this different legislations and secondary laws are derived that are going to be based on respect for what is indicated in the treaty‘Huerta assured. ‘Still in the Chamber of Deputies this issue is not decided. In fact, it was postponed due to the health contingency. It was to be discussed in April or May of last year‘.

In the event that companies decide to establish limits, it does not mean that they violate the law, since they are acting around a policy not only in force in a regional agreement. Other countries, such as Great Britain or Germany are following a similar configuration. For the researcher, this trend derives from consumption considered responsible for the network, even linked to environmental issues.

‘The companies are adjusting to an international agreement. In doing so, they are anticipating that in Mexico it will be ratified through secondary laws. As long as this is not defined, more companies that offer internet in the country may join, which logically entails a domino effect where the only person harmed would be the user‘he added.

For the academic, however, this controversy serves to seek that the subject is retaken in the Legislative power Mexican. It can also generate citizen pressure so that this symmetry is not sought with respect to what is indicated in the free trade agreement. In this way, an eventual secondary legislation could lead to companies continuing to offer unlimited internet.

On the other hand Total Play does not indicate in its contract the limit amount of data that it offers. This limit can only be known if the user requires the provider to know it. As it is a private agreement, it is not required to be transparent. However, due to social pressure, companies can make it known.

‘In the world, people are offering access to a domestic service of 100 to 150 GigaBytes per month. No more. If you want a business one, it is a category that goes from 500 to 600 GigaBytes per month‘, assured the academic.

Impact even on health issues

As of January 13, 2021 the Federal Labor Law establishes that companies must be responsible for cats on the internet and electricity by workers who work in Home Office mode. By having a limitation in the number of data for the worker, used in activities such as videoconferences, the employer can make decisions that impact health aspects.

‘The company will not find it convenient. Then they will force you to attend work and pay, at their facilities, for the business package. There is a whole work policy that can impact companies by taking cover and saying ‘now I’m not going to pay it. Better come, you work here and I pay for the internet‘Huerta said.



