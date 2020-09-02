The microblogging network Twitter has crashed in several countries. Downdetector service data indicate problems.

The crash is most actively reported in the US, UK, Japan, and Chile and the Philippines.

Most users (43%) have problems with the iPhone and iPad app.

35% complained about site failures, and another 20% complained about the Android app.

Previously, the microblogging service failed a few days ago, at the end of August. At the same time, only residents of Moscow faced problems with Twitter in Russia.

Most of the users (64%) noted the site malfunctioning, 26% had problems with the application for iPhone and iPad.