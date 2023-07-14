More than two and a half years after its disastrous launch, the user review rating of cyberpunk 2077 in Steam has been updated to “very positive”. According to ValveAs of this writing, 80% of the game’s 546,249 user reviews are positive.

Marcin Momot, director of the global community of CD Project REDhighlighted the updated status of the game’s reviews in a message on Twitter thanking players for the positive feedback.

“Reviews of cyberpunk 2077 in Steam they are now ‘Very Positive’ with 80% of all scores being favourable,” he wrote. “Thank you all for recognizing all the hard work the team has put in since launch!”

The sci-fi RPG was one of the most anticipated games of the last console generation, but things went horribly wrong for CD Project RED when it was finally released in December 2020.

After three delays, the game was released for pc and consoles with a series of technical problems, resulting in the offer of refunds, the removal of the game from the PS Store and CD Project RED facing lawsuits alleging they misled investors about the quality of the title.

After six months of patches designed to improve the game, it returned to the online store of sony in June 2021, when CD Project RED said he believed the performance of cyberpunk 2077 had reached a “satisfactory” level.

CD Project RED is currently preparing to release the expansion Phantom Liberty of cyberpunk 2077 in September, which is said to make even more significant improvements to the base game. According to CD Project RED, Phantom Liberty will completely change the way you play cyberpunk 2077.

In an interview last month, he was told by creative director Pawel Sasko and quest designer Despoina Anetaki that “all major core systems” in the game have been “significantly redesigned or updated.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I love happy endings. cyberpunk 2077 It’s obviously a great game. I didn’t experience any issues that made me quit the game or prevent me from completing the game at the time, it was a matter of time before the developer fixed it and people don’t have patience nowadays. It’s good to see that he now has a new opportunity to be valued as he deserves.