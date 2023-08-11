The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It will be broadcast next Monday, August 14, days after the grand finale of the second edition. Undoubtedly, this news caused a stir among fans of the successful culinary reality show, which is why they began to speculate who the possible new ‘jales’ would be. Faced with this uncertainty, latin it was encouraged to reveal the names of the characters that will be part of this stage of the program. Following this announcement, followers expressed their displeasure at the presence of one of them and asked to withdraw it before its premiere.

Who are the celebrities who will participate in the third season of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

latin offered a press conference, this Wednesday, August 9, in which he officially presented the new faces that will participate in the third season from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Although some lists of the possible characters that would integrate this new edition had been leaked, the San Felipe channel finally announced to the contestants that they will demonstrate their cooking skills in front of the demanding jury formed by Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías.

Next, we tell you who they are 12 famous will be part of ‘The Great Chef’:

Milene Vasquez

Mayra Goñi

Armando Machuca

‘Rocky’ Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

The ‘People’s Herbalist’

Mariella Zannetti

The ‘crazy’ Wagner

josi martinez

leslie stewart

Sirena Ortiz.

Which participant called for the third season of ‘The Great Chef’ is asked to withdraw it?

Through social networks, Internet users were uncomfortable with the production of the program “El gran chef: famous” due to the entry of the Peruvian tiktoker Josi Martinez. “Definitely, I will miss this season”, “Oh no, that program was so good”, “Let’s hope it’s the first eliminated”, “Like to miss it with the family”, “What happened to Lightning in the Bottle!”, “Moran, you failed this time”, were some comments of the users.

Faced with these criticisms, the content creator decided to publish a video to silence his detractors. “And bear all”, he pointed Martinez. It should be noted that the influencer also enjoys great popularity on social platforms and a retinue of loyal followers who have supported him in this new facet.

What does Javier Masías think of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

Javier Masías spoke about all the members who have participated in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘. For this reason, he revealed that it seems illogical to him that they accept to be part of a cooking format when they do not know the basics of preparing a recipe.

“Now, upon reaching the mass, I have specialized in insulting and disowning the dishes of the poor unsuspecting participants who come to this cooking show without knowing how to cook,” he mentioned.Javier Masias.

What did Javier Masías say about Jimmy Santy?

Javier Masias referred to the statements of Jimmy Santi after his participation in The Great Chef: Famous’, after he accused that he did not experience good moments during the reality show.

“He did a nice job on the show. I was a little sad that he left the way he did because here we have treated him with great affection and respect. He gave way more than what was expected, which is why I found it surprising that he would have a reaction like that (give up). I don’t have much to comment on, I said everything in that episode, ”he said on culinary critic to Infobae.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about his previous works?

During an interview on his YouTube channel, Cristian Riverohe asks Giacomo Bocchio about the most difficult experience he had in his apprentice cookery. The jury of ‘The Great Chef’ responded that one of his bosses treated him badly, but that he was a culinary genius in his opinion. He also related that he always called him ‘Yakimo’ and he never liked that.

“To put up with a chef who was an imb *** with me, but who was a culinary genius, and who still is, he is a great cook, but for six months he called me ‘Yakimo’, he didn’t call me Giacomo, he didn’t want to tell me Giacomo, he wanted to call me ‘Yakimo’. And this leg, with me, was no gentleman, right? Once he threw a pot of risotto at me,” he narrated.

Who is the season three contestant who was encouraged by her mother to win ‘The Great Chef’?

A few days ago, the journalist Fatima Aguilar was surprised during a broadcast of his program “Latina news”, after it was confirmed that he will participate in the third season of “The Great Chef: Famous” along with 11 other characters. Given this, the production of the San Felipe channel prepared a special detail, addressed to the host, who ended up shedding a few tears upon hearing the moving message that her mother sent to encourage her in this new facet, which will begin in the next few days. .

“Dear daughter, I surprise you from here, from your little house, sharing a coffee as I did with you to wish you the best in this challenge that you have just undertaken. To take into account the tips that we are all going to send you and you will achieve what you have proposed in your participation, ”she said.

